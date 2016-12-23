PHOTO: Sword Gate House

You might not realize it, but the gates at the famous Sword Gate House on Legare Street in Charleston is one set of a matched pair. Seems that way back, the city of Charleston hired ironmaker Christopher Werner to make a “pair” of gates for the city’s new police station. But Werner thought that meant two left gates and two right ones. While the city kept one pair, British consul George Hopley bought the other and put the gates outside his home on Legare Street, leading to the popular name of the tourist attraction today. (The other pair of gates is at the main entrance of The Citadel.) Photo by Michael Kaynard, Kaynard Photography.