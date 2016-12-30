NEWS: A look back yields a look forward

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | A look back at Statehouse Report’s news coverage in 2016 gives a pretty good primer of challenges that lawmakers will continue to face in 2017:

How to cover revenue shortfalls as infrastructure, pension and education needs rise;

How to deal with the state’s economic future, including tax reform and other alternatives;

How lawmakers can simply get along better and move forward at the Statehouse.

Of course, traditional media covered a lot of easy horserace and personal stories, such as Gov. Nikki Haley being picked as the nation’s next ambassador to the United Nations and the political impact of her earlier departure. But Statehouse Report tends to focus its news coverage on policies, their impact and how state government is working or not working. Below, you’ll find a summary of major Statehouse news for the year, as well as links to the original stories. If you’re looking for a good way to prepare for 2017, read these stories to learn what’s impacting state lawmakers and agencies.

State’s budgeting practices continue to get scrutiny

The one thing that lawmakers must do every year is to craft and pass a state budget, which now is approaching $8 billion in state-backed tax dollars out of a total of $26 billion that includes additional federal monies, fees and other revenues.

As one might expect, the whole budget process is confusing, time-consuming and detailed, which some wags suggest may be intentional to ensure that pesky reporters and citizens have a tough time in figuring out what’s really going on. But as Statehouse Report has done throughout its 15 years of covering the General Assembly, many news stories focus on intricacies of the budget to help people better understand what’s happening with tax dollars. It’s often not “sexy” reporting work, but it provides much-needed insights on the system of state governance. Top stories from the past year include:

Economy remains in spotlight

Statehouse Report also focuses on news stories that explain and highlight what’s happening with the state’s economy. Contributing correspondent Lindsey Street in August offered a detailed look at how there’s a disconnect between the kind of jobs that the state says it needs and what it is training students to be. Skill sets, she wrote, often don’t match workforce requirements. Other stories:

Low jobless rate offers incomplete economic outlook. Linked to the story on skill sets is a December explanation of how the state’s low unemployment rate isn’t a great measure of the state’s economic outlook. Street wrote that while the rate is low, the state still has a shortage of skilled workers.

Report provided insights on inner workings of Statehouse

While the 2016 election caused a multitude of political ramifications for South Carolina, the biggest impact on the Statehouse as an institution might be the election of four women to the state Senate, up from two. (Remember, it wasn’t too ago when there were no women in the 46-member upper chamber.) As outlined in this analysis, there will be eight new senators in total – what former Sen. John Land of Manning in July called the “biggest turnover in leadership than I can ever recall.” Read more. Other key stories:

New faces, but a lot may be the same. Just after the election, Statehouse Report offered a look at the 26 new members of the two chambers.

Senior editor Bill Davis offered this in-depth look in July to what black lawmakers say may be their most important legislative agenda in history. Do term limits work? (November 2016).

(November 2016). Restructuring hiccups vexing state government (February 2016).

Infrastructure needs are crushing the state

It’s no secret at the Statehouse that infrastructure needs for state highways, bridges and dams are a crushing economic problem as the state has underfunded highway infrastructure for more than two decades. On reason: The state’s artificially-low gas tax wasn’t indexed to inflation. These two stories give perspectives on why improving transportation infrastructure is critical:

Other challenges mount at Statehouse

Throughout 2016, Statehouse Report also offered news updates and analysis on other major challenges to the state, including state employees’ imploding pension fund – something in our news coverage for years. Take a look at this and other important stories over the last year: