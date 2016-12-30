PHOTO: Carolina wren, state bird

Staff reports | With temperatures getting a little chillier, you should start watching the skies (and birdfeeders) for the state’s official bird, the Carolina wren. According to SCIWAY, this frisky, little scamp replaced the mockingbird as the Palmetto State’s bird in 1948.

Found in a wide variety of habitats, Carolina wrens often build their nests in the holes of trees or eaves of homes or barns. But it’s not abnormal for them to next in flower pots, bags, boxes and even shoes.

You can recognize the state bird by its call (“tea-kettle-tea-kettle-tea-kettle-tea”), white stripes above each eye and the way its tail juts up like a handle.

According to SCIWAY, “There are countless types of wrens, including the Stripe-Breasted Wren and the Marsh Wren. The Carolina Wren is unique because only the male sings loudly (not the female), in order to attract his mate. The couple remains together for life.