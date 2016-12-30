Features, Photo

PHOTO: Carolina wren, state bird

Statehouse Report· 12/30/2016 10:38 am·
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

16-1230-wren

 

Staff reports  |  With temperatures getting a little chillier, you should start watching the skies (and birdfeeders) for the state’s official bird, the Carolina wren.  According to SCIWAY, this frisky, little scamp replaced the mockingbird as the Palmetto State’s bird in 1948.

Found in a wide variety of habitats, Carolina wrens often build their nests in the holes of trees or eaves of homes or barns.  But it’s not abnormal for them to next in flower pots, bags, boxes and even shoes.

You can recognize the state bird by its call (“tea-kettle-tea-kettle-tea-kettle-tea”), white stripes above each eye and the way its tail juts up like a handle.

According to SCIWAY, “There are countless types of wrens, including the Stripe-Breasted Wren and the Marsh Wren. The Carolina Wren is unique because only the male sings loudly (not the female), in order to attract his mate. The couple remains together for life.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestGoogle BookmarksEmailShare
Tags: , ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives