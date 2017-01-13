Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK: President Obama will be missed

Statehouse Report· 01/13/2017 12:43 pm·
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

To the editor:

Thank you for your salute to President Obama.  It is much appropriate and appreciated.

He is going to be missed even more sorely around the globe (Syria, Yemen and a few other terrible messes notwithstanding). His Nobel Peace Prize was a tad stretched (2009!), but overlooking his many accomplishments and failures, he left hundreds and hundreds of pages of history-making speeches on many of the most pressing issues of our times. He lived and enriched the best of the American political tradition, which might well be the only and truly exceptional facet of this country.

His leadership and “amazing grace” will hopefully — and courageously — shine for many more years and when he will be gone for real, I also trust our children’s children will call him a Founding Father.

— Filippo Ravalico, Charleston, S.C.

EDITOR’S NOTE:  Andy Brack’s column on Obama got a few negative letters, but the writers didn’t want to provide their contact information to be able to be published.  You can, however, see several other people’s thoughts in the Comments section of our website.  Or you can head over to the letters section of papers like the Florence Morning News, which published this reaction.

Send us a letter.  Send up to 250 words, and make sure to include your contact information.  Send to:  feedback@statehousereport.com.

Share
Tags: ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives