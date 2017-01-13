FEEDBACK: President Obama will be missed

To the editor:
Thank you for your salute to President Obama. It is much appropriate and appreciated.
He is going to be missed even more sorely around the globe (Syria, Yemen and a few other terrible messes notwithstanding). His Nobel Peace Prize was a tad stretched (2009!), but overlooking his many accomplishments and failures, he left hundreds and hundreds of pages of history-making speeches on many of the most pressing issues of our times. He lived and enriched the best of the American political tradition, which might well be the only and truly exceptional facet of this country.
His leadership and “amazing grace” will hopefully — and courageously — shine for many more years and when he will be gone for real, I also trust our children’s children will call him a Founding Father.
— Filippo Ravalico, Charleston, S.C.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Andy Brack’s column on Obama got a few negative letters, but the writers didn’t want to provide their contact information to be able to be published. You can, however, see several other people’s thoughts in the Comments section of our website. Or you can head over to the letters section of papers like the Florence Morning News, which published this reaction.
