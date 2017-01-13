TALLY SHEET: From a conservation bank to an environmental bill of rights

Staff reports | State lawmakers introduced more than 150 bills over the week to add to the 500+ bills that were prefiled in December.

IN THE SENATE

Senators filed 53 bills over the week. Of note:

Medical marijuana. S. 212 (Davis) seeks to enact the state “Compassionate Care Act” to authorize medical use of cannabis with several provisions, including state regulation of growth and distribution.

College board screening. S. 213 (Peeler) would create a College and University Trustee Screening Commission to consider qualifications of people who want to serve on college boards.

Personhood. S. 217 (Bryant) seeks to enact the Personhood Act to establish a right to life for “born and preborn human beings” at fertilization, with several other provisions.

Employee benefits. S. 218 (Massey) would prohibit a political subdivision from establishing or mandating any employee benefits.

Conservation Bank. S. 219 (Campsen) would reauthorize the S.C. Conservation Bank, with several provisions.

Teacher protection. S. 222 (Campsen) would allow teachers to bring civil action against students who commit criminal offenses against teachers, with several provisions.

Vouchers. S. 241 (Grooms) seeks a tax deduction for parents who pay private school tuition, with many provisions.

IN THE HOUSE

House members filed 109 bills over the last week, including more than 50 which were memorial or congratulatory resolutions. Of the major bills impacting state policy were these:

Voting rights. H. 3411 (G.R. Smith) would take away the right to vote for an elected official convicted of a crime while holding office.

Dyslexia screening. H. 3414 (Clary) seeks statewide dyslexia training for students in kindergarten to second grade, with many provisions.

Environmental Bill of Rights. H. 3416 (Neal) seeks a constitutional amendment for an environmental bill of rights to allow people to protect the environment and allow local governments to enact laws more restrictive than state laws.

Shingles. H. 3420 (Herbkersman) would require the state Department of Mental Health to study whether it is in the public interest to establish a shingles vaccination program, with several provisions.

Computer science. H. 3427 (Lucas) seeks to enact an initiative to require public high schools to offer certain computer coursework, with other provisions for younger students.

Health care. H. 3443 (Jefferson) seeks to allow adults under 65 to qualify for Medicare as outlined under Obamacare if the person’s income is 135 percent or more than is the poverty level, with other provisions.

Vote by mail. H. 3460 (Cobb-Hunter) seeks to change election law to allow voting by mail.

Child protection rules. H. 3465 (Delleney) seeks to change child protection hearing laws and related codes in several ways.

Term limits. H. 3467 (Hamilton) seeks to limit House terms to four consecutive terms and two consecutive terms for state senators.