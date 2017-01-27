MYSTERY PHOTO: A new way to blow off some steam

Staff reports | This week we’re starting a new feature, Mystery Photo, to highlight neat places or interesting views from across the Palmetto State. In our sister publication, Charleston Currents, our Mystery Photo feature every week has become one of our most popular sections. So we thought we’d try something similar in Statehouse Report.

Here are the ground rules: We’ll publish a photo of something in South Carolina. Our job is to stump you. The Mystery Photo may not be easy. But if you think you know the answer, send us an email and we’ll publish your name in the next edition if you’re right. (And every now and then, we’ll award a prize.)

One more thing: If you have a great Mystery Photo that you think will stump your fellow Statehouse Report readers, send it along and we’ll publish it if we can.

So now that you know how to play the game, where do you think the photo above is? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com. Please remember to put “Mystery Photo” in the subject line and include your name and the town in which you live. Let’s have some South Carolina fun.