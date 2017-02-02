FEEDBACK: Gas tax proposal is a start

To the editor:
On the gas tax for roads: The proposal is a start, but given 30 years of the same gas tax, plus inflation, we need a real kick start. At minimum, an increase of 10 cents and additional hikes until it gets in line.
In addition, it is long overdue to tax [and license] every form of trailer: boat, lawn care, utility, ETC. ETC. We are the only state that does not license [and mandate tail lights] for trailers. Thus, in addition to taking up highway space in our ever-increasing traffic, the trailers run free and with no tail-lights besides.
— Fred Sales, James Island, S.C.
Excerpted from a website comment about a recent letter:
“State alimony laws are the unconstitutional elephant in the room. When you get down to the basics, alimony is the creation of a debt by the government between two people who no longer have a private relationship to each other.”
