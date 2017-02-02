TALLY SHEET: From redistricting to revenge porn

Staff reports | Lawmakers introduced 106 new bills in the House and Senate over the last week including companion bills that seek to thwart neighbors from filing “nuisance suits” against nearby manufacturers or industrial facilities.

In the Senate, Sen. Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington) is seeking a measure to have an independent commission to conduct redistricting of House, Senate and congressional districts every 10 years – a move that attempts to remove some of the political gerrymandering that has gone on for years.

In the House are three bills that will get some attention – a measure by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) to pay women the same as men and another measure by Rep. John King (D-York) to ensure that Confederate flags aren’t displayed in public buildings other than museums. State Rep. Beth Bernstein (D-Richland) introduced a measure making “revenge porn” illegal. (We’ll let you read that bill.)

Substantive bills introduced since Tuesday include:

IN THE SENATE

Recreational vehicles. S. 321 (Verdin) seeks to revise definitions of terms related to recreational vehicles and change state law related to travel trailers.

Nuisance suits. S. 323 (Campbell) would change state law related by making it tougher for neighbors to sue manufacturing and industrial facilities for nuisance-related issues. H. 3653 (Forrester) is similar

Baseball booze. S. 334 (Senn) seeks a change in state law to allow sale of alcoholic liquor by the drink at baseball complexes, with a definition and other terms.

Promise Scholarship. S. 339 (Hutto) seeks to enact a Promise Scholarship program, with several provisions.

Poet laureate. S. 340 (Sheheen) seeks to provide the S.C. Arts Commission with the power to make recommendations for a state poet laureate, and to set terms.

Redistricting. S. 341 (Setzler) seeks a constitutional amendment to allow for an independent commission to deal with reapportionment required every 10 years, with several provisions.

Nursing changes. S. 345 (Davis) seeks addition and changes to state law to allow certain nursing professionals to provide non-controlled prescription drugs and codify various roles for nurse professionals, midwives and practitioners, with many provisions.

Affordable housing. S. 346 (Kimpson) seeks a new law to allow counties and municipalities to use “inclusionary zoning strategies” to boost availability of affordable housing.

Procurement. S. 352 (Massey) seeks to move the Procurement Services division of the state to the Department of Administration, with several provisions.

Certificate of Need. S. 354 (Alexander) seeks to modify the state’s Certificate of Need program to define “crisis stabilization unit facility” with several other provisions. H. 3666 (G.M. Smith) is related.

IN THE HOUSE

Equal pay. H. 3599 (Cobb-Hunter) seeks to enact the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act to prohibit paying different levels of wages based on someone’s sex, with several provisions.

Confederate flag. H. 3605 (King) seeks to prohibit any confederate flag from being displayed in any public building, other than a museum.

Regulatory review. H. 3614 (Atwater) seeks a law to require the state to perform a cost-benefit analysis of proposed regulations, with many provisions including times when such an analysis would not be needed..

King Day. H. 3618 (Atwater) seeks to require school districts to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day as holidays for which schools must close.

Revenge porn. H. 3641 (Bernstein) would create the offense of unlawful dissemination of sexually explicit materials without the consent of the person depicted, with penalties.

Anti-Semitism. H. 3643 (Clemmons) seeks a law defining certain terms concerning anti-Semitism to help colleges when investigating whether there’s been a discriminatory practice, with several other provisions.