MYSTERY PHOTO: Nice obelisk, but where?

This is the kind of place that’s really good for school field trips, but where is it? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s mystery was just too hard. The only person who guessed was George Graf of Palmyra, Va., who remembered it was a photo we used two years ago as a mystery photo in our sister publication, Charleston Currents. It’s a fun little fellow at Bonnie Doone Plantation in Colleton County.

If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.