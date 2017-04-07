MYSTERY PHOTO: Who is this woman?

Who is this woman? Is she important? And what’s her connection to South Carolina? We’ll share her story and the story of the photo, used with permission of an out-of-state firm (more details next week). Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s Mystery Photo was provided in honor of our newest underwriter, Francis Marion University. The photo shows the J. Howard Stokes Administration Building, a grand presence on the Pee Dee campus.

Graf provided further insight: “Surprisingly high number of buildings in the USA that look so much like the mystery photo. Dr. Julius Howard Stokes was a strong advocate for establishing higher education in the Pee Dee area and provided a tradition of excellence in eye care and his contributions to the community is commemorated at Francis Marion University (FMU) where the administration building bears his name. Info derived from FMU and Stokes Regional Eye Care Centers websites.