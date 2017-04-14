FEEDBACK: Libraries foster innovation

To the editor:
I enjoyed your piece, “S.C. libraries could be hurt by push to end federal funding.
It’s worth pointing out that budget insecurity doesn’t just hurt current programs: it also prevents libraries from making investments for better service.
We’re an S.C. startup that enables libraries to appear in local Google search results. The LSTA grants the state library provides are intentionally set aside for new technology like ours. Without them, library IT will remain stuck in the ’90s!
— Trey Gordner, CEO, Koios, Columbia, S.C.
