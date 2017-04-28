MYSTERY: Where’s this caboose?

Hint: The location of this caboose is in the South, but you probably figured that out. So where is it? Could this location once have been important to railroads? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s Mystery was just plain tough. But we got lots of great guesses that it was of a municipal or county government building in Belton and Hardeeville or Bowman and Fountain Inn. Nope. The photo is of a relatively new courthouse annex in Bamberg County.

The only person who guessed correctly was veteran photo sleuth George Graf of Palmyra, Va., who admitted the mystery was particularly vexing: “It wasn’t easy. I used all my methods yesterday and came up empty. My last search today was using the terms “photos of new south carolina county government office building”. In the many resultant images, … one caught my eye because of the unusual double columns which seemed very similar to the one in your mystery photo. The photo had a file name of bambergcountysc.gov. I went to their site and saw they had posted a few photos of their new court house annex being built. A couple of the last photos in their 18-slide photo show matched your mystery photo albeit in an earlier construction stage.”

Send us a mystery: If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.