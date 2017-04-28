Underwriters

SPOTLIGHT: Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology

Statehouse Report· 04/28/2017 8:00 am·
SIMT_125The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost.  In today’s issue, we showcase the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology, which is the Southeast’s premier technical service provider and training facility for industry. SiMT’s mission is to provide customers with strategic training and manufacturing technology solutions that maximize workforce productivity in advanced manufacturing environments. SiMT’s state-of-the-art facilities are located in Florence, S.C., on a 146-acre campus adjacent to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

