SPOTLIGHT: Charleston Animal Society

Statehouse Report· 05/05/2017 7:21 am·
logo_canimalWe’re pleased today to shine our spotlight on a new underwriter, Charleston Animal Society, leader in the effort to make Charleston County a safe place for animals.  Now the society is working to expand its Charleston success statewide to energize the state to reshape its 300-plus shelters and animal organizations into a no-kill network that stretches from Walhalla to Little River to Daufuskie Island.

Safe and healthy communities, neighborhoods and families don’t just happen – they’re built. “No Kill – No Harm – No More” shines a spotlight on animal abuse and family violence, which are often perceived and treated as separate issues. However, animal abuse is often the tip of the iceberg to larger issues in the home, such as child abuse, elder abuse or domestic violence.

  • South Carolina’s most honored charity four years in a row
  • National model for success
  • Southeast’s only AAHA-accredited combined clinic and shelter
  • Focused on solving problems rather than reacting to them year after year
  • Publishes Carolina Tails, the largest pet magazine in S.C.
  • Learn more about the Charleston Animal Society and its work to create a network of humane network for the animals that bring joy to our lives.
