SPOTLIGHT: S.C. Farm Bureau

Statehouse Report· 05/12/2017 6:00 am·
16.scfarmbureau_125Statehouse Report is provided for free to thousands of subscribers thanks to the generosity of our underwriters.  Today we shine a spotlight on our newest underwriter, S.C. Farm Bureau.  It is a grassroots, non-profit organization  that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally-grown food and rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach.

S.C. Farm Bureau’s alliance of nearly 100,000 members includes everyone from foodies and fishermen to lawyers, restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and of course, farmers. By connecting farmers to the larger community, the organization cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to our local economies.   The S.C. Farm Bureau explains its mission: “We deepen our collective knowledge of who, where and how food grows.  We empower people to make informed choices.  We grow mutually-beneficial relationships. And, we ensure the future of the family farms, locally-grown food and the rural South Carolina lands we love.”

