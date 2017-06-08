MYSTERY PHOTO: Recycled turtle

With loggerhead turtles now laying eggs along the southeastern coast, here’s a Mystery Photo of a turtle sculpture made from beach trash that highlights the perils they face in our seas. Where is this sculpture? Hint: It may not be in South Carolina, but may be adjacent to the Palmetto State. We know this one is hard – but after last week’s easy photo – we decided to test your sleuthing powers. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Boy, we hit the jackpot for readers who know the location of Mystery Photo from the last issue. It was the Poinsett Bridge in Travelers Rest and is thought to be the oldest surviving bridge in the state.

Clark Surratt and Penny Forrester answered correctly through the Statehouse Report website. Forrester added, “This is Poinsett Bridge, built in upper Greenville County, circa 1820. It is said 500 men — free and slave — worked on the State Road. This isn’t verified. The Poinsett Bridge is one of three bridges built on the State Road in Greenville County. There were also five culverts built as well. The two nearest Poinsett Bridge remain. One is very small; the other is about the size of the bridge, but the river opening in quite a bit smaller. Poinsett Bridge was actually open to traffic until about 1950 (perhaps later, but 1950 is the latest I have yet documented.) In addition, it is my belief that it very well be the oldest bridge standing in S.C..

Graf added: “According to scenicusa.net, built in 1820, the stone bridge was part of an original state road which linked Greenville in South Carolina to Asheville, N.C.. Spanning Little Gap Creek, Poinsett Bridge is surrounded by a 120-acre preserve and honors designer Joel R. Poinsett, once ambassador to Mexico and prominent Greenville resident. Poinsett is also recognized for introducing the poinsettia flower to America. This graceful 14-foot Gothic arch stone bridge is located near the town of Travelers Rest which gained its reputation as a stopover before the difficult journey over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Nineteenth century travelers would often wait weeks in town for winter snows to clear in the mountains before traveling northward.”