MYSTERY PHOTO:  This one should be easy

06/15/2017
After a tough couple of weeks of Mystery Photos, we hope this photo will be a little easier.  Where is it?  What is it?  Send your best guess to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown.  If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s “recycled turtle” is on display in Jekyll Island, Ga., at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, a facility that works to protect and rehabilitate sea turtles, as well as to teach people about turtles and conduct research about them.

Only photo sleuth George Graf of Palmyra, Va., got the correct answer.  He wrote:  “June 2017 commemorates the Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s 10th year in operation.  According to georgiawildlife.org, the world has only seven species of sea turtles and five are found along Georgia’s coast.  All species of sea turtles found in Georgia are protected by state and federal law, principally by the Endangered Species Act. About 28 percent of the sea turtles found dead or hurt in Georgia in 2015 suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a boat.  Boaters who hit a sea turtle are urged to stand-by and contact the Department of Natural Resources at 800-2-SAVE-ME (800-272-8363). Also report any dead or injured sea turtles seen at 800-272-8363. (If the turtle is tagged, include the tag color and number in the report if possible.)”

Send us a mystery:  If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!)  Send to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission.  Thanks.

