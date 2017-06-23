Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK:  Carr’s commentary describes Comey’s actions well

Statehouse Report· 06/23/2017 10:54 am·
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

To the editor:

[Former FBI Director James] Comey’s disclosure was premeditated and executed in spite of his very specific and detailed knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and executive privilege. Judge [Robert] Carr describes the events directly and clearly.

Comey’s transparent motives are detestable: He arrogated to himself these “leaks” in full view of the nation and portrayed himself as a martyr. There were other ways that he could have made his ostensibly heroic one man efforts to save the republic. But hubris stood in the way.

When the top FBI guy does this, is it any wonder that our bureaucrats in D.C. are so proud to do this all the time?  D.C. was built on a swamp. The stench is growing.

— David Sweatt, Greenville, S.C.

  • Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
Share
Tags: , ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives