FEEDBACK:  Carr’s commentary describes Comey’s actions well

To the editor:
[Former FBI Director James] Comey’s disclosure was premeditated and executed in spite of his very specific and detailed knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and executive privilege. Judge [Robert] Carr describes the events directly and clearly.
Comey’s transparent motives are detestable: He arrogated to himself these “leaks” in full view of the nation and portrayed himself as a martyr. There were other ways that he could have made his ostensibly heroic one man efforts to save the republic. But hubris stood in the way.
When the top FBI guy does this, is it any wonder that our bureaucrats in D.C. are so proud to do this all the time? D.C. was built on a swamp. The stench is growing.
— David Sweatt, Greenville, S.C.
