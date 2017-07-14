MYSTERY PHOTO: A place you won’t forget

A reader tells us that if you drive by this place, not only will you never forget it, but you’ll feel like you’re in the Halloween version of the movie Groundhog Day. No way, this friend tells us, that he would ever venture down this driveway – even in the daytime. We’ll tell you this: It’s in South Carolina. But where? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s mystery turned out to be the Clarendon County courthouse in downtown Manning, which apparently looks suspiciously like the Saluda County courthouse, according to a couple of guessers. Hats off to those who got it right: Lindsey Smith of West Columbia; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Krista Hinson, Dalton Tresvant and Jean Prothro, all of Columbia; Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Robert Ariail of Camden; Caren Ross of Beaufort; Steve Willis of Lancaster; and Bobby Ridgeway – who should know it because he lives in Manning!

Graf provides further detail according to clarendoncounty.sc.gov:

Clarendon County has a name of historical significance, being named after Edward Hyde, the Earl of Clarendon, one time Lord High Chancellor of England and also one of the lord proprietors of the New World, a friend and supporter of King Charles II of England. In 1798 three counties, Clarendon, Claremont and Salem were combined to form Sumter District. A legislative act passed December 19, 1855, established the Clarendon District with the same boundaries as established in 1785. In 1868 district was changed to county. Manning, the county seat and geographic center of the County, was initially chartered on January 28, 1861. Six acres of land was deeded to the State of South Carolina by Captain Burgess on May 16, 1856 for our historic courthouse and a jail. Court was held in the Clarendon County Courthouse for the first time on April 19, 1858.”

