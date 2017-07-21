The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost. This week’s spotlighted underwriter is the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU of South Carolina is dedicated to preserving the civil liberties enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Through communications, lobbying and litigation, the ACLU of South Carolina works to preserve and enhance the rights of all citizens of South Carolina. Foremost among these rights are freedom of speech and religion, the right to equal treatment under law, and the right to privacy.
07/21/2017
Author: Statehouse Report Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com
South Carolina lawmakers need a strategic plan. Our suggested Palmetto Priorities:
● POVERTY. Develop a broad-based anti-poverty agenda by 2020.
● JOBS. Approve a Cabinet-level post by 2020 to add and retain 10,000 small business jobs per year.
● EDUCATION. Cut the state’s dropout rate in half by 2020.
● HEALTH CARE. Ensure affordable and accessible health care that optimizes preventive care for every South Carolinian by 2020.
● ENVIRONMENT. Adopt a real state energy policy that requires 20 percent energy from renewable sources by 2020.
● TAXES. Overhaul and stabilize the tax structure by 2018 through reforms that broaden the tax base and lower rates.
● CORRECTIONS. Cut the prison population by 25 percent by 2020 .
● ROADS. Generate an extra $1 billion every year to fix roads and bridges.
● POLITICS. Have a vigorous two- or multi-party system.
