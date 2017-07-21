BANKS:  Time for nonprofits to shake things up

By Charlie Banks, special to Statehouse Report | At VentureSouth, we have reviewed over 2,000 entrepreneur pitches and have invested over $20 million in 60 companies. Regardless of how many were worthy of investment, every one of them had several things in common: they intended to build a sustainable business and were also filled with passion.
Part of my role as managing director of VentureSouth, an angel investing group, is to educate entrepreneurs on how to differentiate themselves from their competition, thus attracting investors for their company.
I also serve as the executive director of Venture Carolina, a S.C.-based nonprofit with a mission to bridge the gap between the entrepreneurs and investors in South Carolina. Admittedly, I am a “for-profit” guy, so the notion of running a nonprofit, a task that comes with a list of regulatory issues, was a bit intimidating. So I did what anyone in my shoes would have done: I attended a number of conferences and workshops that would help me be a better leader.
It was at these workshops that I started to realize how much room for improvement nonprofits have when it comes to sustainability. Without a doubt, these organizations were all highly passionate about their causes, and their leaders had a strong desire to operate a sustainable organization, but they were missing the boat on HOW to be sustainable.
I heard over and over statements along the lines of, “if we could only fundraise better,” or “we don’t have the resources because the foundations denied the grant application,” or “they decided to fund the other organization instead of us,” and on and on.
The disconnect became even clearer when a gentleman from a well-known foundation stood up and said, “You guys are all after the same pot of money, and we’re tired of hearing the same story. We are becoming less interested in being your only source of capital and need you to find alternative means to fund the organization. Have you considered figuring out ways to make money?” The representatives from the various sources of capital in the room literally clapped in agreement. One can imagine how quiet the room became.
This guy was essentially telling the nonprofits to act more like businesses and less like charities.
Herein lies an opportunity for a much-needed fundamental shift within the nonprofit sector. Nonprofits need to realize they can MAKE MONEY. Executive directors and board members must start coupling an organization’s passion with creative business models to have sustainable social impact. They need to act more like entrepreneurs and less like folks simply asking for money.
Thus, we’ve decided to “drink our own Kool-Aid.” On Sept. 13 at the USC Alumni Center, we’re bringing together 200+ nonprofit leaders, board members, foundation representatives, angel investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders for a day-long conference intended to spark conversations around this fundamental shift within the nonprofit sector. We are also offering nonprofits an opportunity to “pitch” their business ideas to a panel of investors for a chance to win $5,000!
Early bird registration runs through August 9. Space is limited so take advantage of the early bird rate and register today.
Charlie Banks is managing partner of VentureSouth, one of the nation’s largest angel investment groups. He also is executive director of Venture Carolina. Both are based in Greenville.
