FEEDBACK:  Trump doing what he promised

07/21/2017
To the editor:

“The 80’s called and wants its foreign policy back.” — Barack Obama  

The Democrats will never let this Russian collusion thing go no matter how the evidence proves how lame these charges are. Donald [Trump] Jr. Meets with a Russian lawyer here illegally authorized by Attorney General Loretta Lynch, really? What a “Nothing burger”!

[President Donald] Trump is getting it done as president doing exactly as he promised the American voter. How refreshing in the world of politics! If [Speaker Paul] Ryan and [Senate Majority Leader] McConnell don’t want to keep their promises to the American people, it will be their political suicide.

— The Rev. Dr. David C. Bult Jr., Johnsonville, S.C.

2 Comments

  1. Ronnie Ray James says:
    on 07/21/2017 at 5:03 pm

    That’s right. We are supposed to sit back and ignore this “nothing burger.” I have a question. What happens in the future when the Russians prefer the Democratic candidate? I guess Republicans are then supposed to be silent, too. Please don’t be delusional. There was collusion, and there will be more in the future.

  2. B.K. HASKELL says:
    on 07/22/2017 at 9:42 pm

    Trump isn’t keeping any promise that doesn’t increase his wealth. Did anyone see his
    executive order destroying fiduciary relationships between companies and investors?? Somehow I don’t think that’s going to make America “great.” Citizens will have to watch their investments and their government very closely in the next 4 years if Trump isn’t impeached before then.

