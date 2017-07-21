FEEDBACK:  Trump doing what he promised

To the editor:
“The 80’s called and wants its foreign policy back.” — Barack Obama
The Democrats will never let this Russian collusion thing go no matter how the evidence proves how lame these charges are. Donald [Trump] Jr. Meets with a Russian lawyer here illegally authorized by Attorney General Loretta Lynch, really? What a “Nothing burger”!
[President Donald] Trump is getting it done as president doing exactly as he promised the American voter. How refreshing in the world of politics! If [Speaker Paul] Ryan and [Senate Majority Leader] McConnell don’t want to keep their promises to the American people, it will be their political suicide.
— The Rev. Dr. David C. Bult Jr., Johnsonville, S.C.
That’s right. We are supposed to sit back and ignore this “nothing burger.” I have a question. What happens in the future when the Russians prefer the Democratic candidate? I guess Republicans are then supposed to be silent, too. Please don’t be delusional. There was collusion, and there will be more in the future.
Trump isn’t keeping any promise that doesn’t increase his wealth. Did anyone see his
executive order destroying fiduciary relationships between companies and investors?? Somehow I don’t think that’s going to make America “great.” Citizens will have to watch their investments and their government very closely in the next 4 years if Trump isn’t impeached before then.