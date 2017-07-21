MYSTERY PHOTO: Benches for both sides of the aisle

There’s one bench for Democrats and another for Republicans outside of this joint. It’s not in South Carolina, but it may be somewhere that sees a lot of presidential candidates. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s ghoulish mystery photo sent in by cartoonist Robert Ariail of Camden (his daughter actually took the photo) was solved by two photo detectives. Hats off to C.D. Rhodes of Columbia, who wrote (after employing various online sleuthing tools): “This one seemed like it would be tougher than it was. This is a random driveway on Hwy 267 in Calhoun County between Lone Star and Elloree.”

George Graf of Palmyra, Va., originally thought it was an odd road frontage near Nichols, S.C. (we remember seeing that years ago), but figured it out: “Narrow Private Dirt/Gravel Drive just beyond the intersection of Periscope Court and Old River Road off of McCords Ferry Road not too far from Elloree, S.C.”

