FEEDBACK:  On the common good and dangers from D.C.

Need to get out of bickering quagmire
To the editor:
Wonderful article [on the common good], embodying so much of what I believe is essential if we are to get out of this quagmire of partisan bickering and selfish decision-making. Thanks for writing that.
— Judy Hines, Charleston, S.C.
What is not going to make America great
To the editor:
[President Donald] Trump isn’t keeping any promise that doesn’t increase his wealth. Did anyone see his executive order destroying fiduciary relationships between companies and investors? Somehow I don’t think that’s going to make America “great.”
Citizens will have to watch their investments and their government very closely in the next four years if Trump isn’t impeached before then.
— B.K. Haskell, Clover, S.C.
- Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
