FEEDBACK:  On the common good and dangers from D.C.

Statehouse Report· 07/28/2017 9:33 am·
Need to get out of bickering quagmire

To the editor:

Wonderful article [on the common good], embodying so much of what I believe is essential if we are to get out of this quagmire of partisan bickering and selfish decision-making. Thanks for writing that.

— Judy Hines, Charleston, S.C.

What is not going to make America great

To the editor:

[President Donald] Trump isn’t keeping any promise that doesn’t increase his wealth. Did anyone see his executive order destroying fiduciary relationships between companies and investors? Somehow I don’t think that’s going to make America “great.”

Citizens will have to watch their investments and their government very closely in the next four years if Trump isn’t impeached before then.

— B.K. Haskell, Clover, S.C.

