MYSTERY PHOTO:  Bucolic bridge might be easy for some of you

Here’s a photo of a charming covered bridge somewhere that’s not in South Carolina. Based on your knowledge of last week’s mystery or a sister publication, send us a guess of where this bridge is located. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Several readers correctly identified the diner fronted by the Republican and Democratic benches as being in Littleton, N.H. Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va., recalled seeing it during childhood visits to an uncle’s vacation home. “Charming place and area. I’m glad to note you seem to have found it o during your visit.”

Others who correctly guessed the location were Clinton Dunn of Mount Pleasant, Denise Lyons of Columbia and George Graf of Palmyra, Va., who wrote: “The Littleton Diner was built in Merrimack, MA in 1928 and transported to Littleton, New Hampshire — where it opened in 1930. According to townoflittleton.org, Littleton was settled in 1770 on the banks of the Ammonoosuc River and has long served as a center for commerce in New Hampshire’s White Mountains region. When a dam was erected on the river in the 1790’s, a sawmill and gristmill were built and stores opened nearby. Other Littleton manufacturers were turning out such diverse products as potato whiskey, potash, scythes, flannels, watches, furniture, carriages, and sleighs. That was the beginning of Littleton’s industry and distinctive Main Street. Today, Littleton is a thriving community and was on the list of the Top Ten Small Towns In America.”