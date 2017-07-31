2014 news stories

December 2014
- 12/19: Prepping state for critical needs jobs
- 12/12: School issues may take awhile to deal with
- 12/5: Education standards effort stalls
November 2014
- 11/21: Time is ripe for changes to domestic violence laws
- 11/14: Are S.C. Dems toast?
- 11/7: Electionisms from general election
October 2014
- 10/31: Report says communities should craft destinies
- 10/24: Leadership styles of next governor
- 10/17: State superintendent’s race: Turnabout is fall play
- 10/10: McMaster, Sellars spar at arm’s length
- 10/3: DSS is “worse than we thought”
September 2014
- 9/26: Down-ballot state races don’t get much attention
- 9/19: 2015 might be the year for tax reform
- 9/12: Bipartisan group seeks to transform S.C. House
- 9/5: State struggles to find balance on taxes
August 2014
- 8/29: Tech school system doing more with less
- 8/22: What DHEC is going on?
- 8/15: Questions remain about Voter ID
- 8/8: Transparency issues getting hotter
- 8/1: A step ahead for the working poor?
July 2014
- 7/25: Will S.C. become like Kansas politically?
- 7/18: Will future heat waves tear us apart?
- 7/11: S.C. real estate market lagging
- 7/3: More than a third of S.C. residents live in “poverty areas”
June 2014
- 6/20: Looking past headlines in top school races
- 6/13: Ethics reform faces Senate text next week
- 6/6: Leadership problems at the top
- 5/30: New Tech schools to expand
- 5/23: Budget battle easing
- 5/16: “Unique” food stamp proposal targets poor in 3 counties
- 5/9: Starving and carving state roads
- 5/2: DSS giving state another black eye
April 2014
- 4/25: State Senate pushing on solar measure
- 4/18: The high cost of saying no to Medicaid expansion
- 4/11: House, Senate battle over education
- 4/4: House incumbents get another free pass
March 2014
- 3/28: House budget slams higher ed
- 3/21: Legislature tackles flurry of abortion bills
- 3/14: Legislative attention turns to Senate
- 3/7: New film focuses on early literacy
February 2014
- 2/28: Short end of the budget stick
- 2/21: Changes may be ahead for state’s marijuana laws
- 2/14: Decrypting governor’s education plan
- 2/7: Wild West ain’t ahead on gun law
January 2014
