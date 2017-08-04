MYSTERY PHOTO:  Twin towers

This mystery just might be too easy for many of our sleuths, but we liked this reminder of a great place submitted by a reader. Where could it be? And why are there two towers? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Even though some readers mistook last week’s 1911 covered bridge as being in the Carolinas, the 266-foot-long gem straddles the border between New Hampshire and Vermont. (Had you been a loyal reader of our sister publication, Charleston Currents, you would have known of the bridge thanks to this recent photo essay.)

Hats off to the two readers who identified the bridge, including George Graf of Palmyra, Va., and new reader Jen Bartlett of Littleton, N.H.

Graf wrote: “According to virtualvermont.com, The first bridge at this site was constructed in the 1860s or 70s to connect Lunenburg, Vermont, with Lancaster, New Hampshire, and was operated it as a toll bridge by its owner, the Union Bridge Company, until it was destroyed by a log jam in 1908. A ferry serviced the two communities until a new bridge was built in 1911. Rehabilitated in 1983, the bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Because the state line is at the western shore of the river, this bridge is actually in New Hampshire, and only ‘touching’ Vermont.”