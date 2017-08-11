MYSTERY PHOTO:  Concert hall

It’s a big beautiful concert hall somewhere in the Deep South. But where? The answer might surprise you. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Tips of the hat to several readers for correctly identifying the historic, non-functioning twin lighthouses in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge near McClellanville as last issue’s Mystery Photo. Hat tips to Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Robert Ariail of Camden; Don Clark of Hartsville; Daniel Prohaska, who works in Awendaw; Steve Willis of Lancaster; and Philip Cromer of Beaufort. Thanks to architect Steve Coe of Charleston for sending the photo.

Graf provided more detail: “According to lighthousedigest.com, the first tower was established in 1827. The conical brick tower stands 65 feet in height and its light was once exhibited about 90 feet above the water. The tower was constructed to mark the cape and warn of the dangerous shoals that have claimed the lives of many sailors. However, this lighthouse proved to be ineffective due to a poor lighting apparatus. The apparatus was changed in 1847, but the lighthouse still failed to do its job, so a second tower was needed. Construction of the second tower was completed in 1857 by slave labor. The tower is octagonal in shape and constructed of brick. The lighthouse was fitted with a first order Fresnel lens. The tower’s light was first seen on January 1, 1858 and it proved to be effective at marking the shoals and saving lives. The lighthouse managed to survive the Civil War after being darkened by Confederates.”

Send us a mystery: If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.