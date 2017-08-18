Features, Mystery Photo

MYSTERY PHOTO:  Might look familiar

Statehouse Report· 08/18/2017 11:05 am·
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This statue might look familiar to many in South Carolina, but what and where is it?  Send your best guess to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown.  If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Lots of readers correctly guessed the photo in the last issue to be the Center for Performing Arts at Francis Marion University.  Congratulations to:  Tracy Freeman of North Augusta; Gerald Braun, Michele Allen, Brigid Kennedy, Beverly Epstein and P. Alan Smith, all of Florence; Will Breazeale of Las Vegas, Nevada; Holly Gatling of Columbia; Donna Barnes of Sellers; Cynthia Craig of Lancaster; Tim Hill of Lexington; Shay Shealy West of Leesville; Maria Lundberg of Clayton, N.C.; and George Graf of Palmyra, Va.

Graf sent some additional information:  “According to easternscheritage.com, the FMU Performing Arts Center which opened in 2011 is a $34 million facility, featuring a Mainstage to entertain 850, an amphitheatre, and a flexible black box space. The exterior is constructed of Winnsboro granite and Georgia White Cherokee marble, while the interior lobby design calls to mind the signature trumpet horn of Pee Dee jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie.”

Send us a mystery:  If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!)  Send to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission.  Thanks.

Share
Tags: , , ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives