MYSTERY PHOTO:  Might look familiar

This statue might look familiar to many in South Carolina, but what and where is it? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Lots of readers correctly guessed the photo in the last issue to be the Center for Performing Arts at Francis Marion University. Congratulations to: Tracy Freeman of North Augusta; Gerald Braun, Michele Allen, Brigid Kennedy, Beverly Epstein and P. Alan Smith, all of Florence; Will Breazeale of Las Vegas, Nevada; Holly Gatling of Columbia; Donna Barnes of Sellers; Cynthia Craig of Lancaster; Tim Hill of Lexington; Shay Shealy West of Leesville; Maria Lundberg of Clayton, N.C.; and George Graf of Palmyra, Va.

Graf sent some additional information: “According to easternscheritage.com, the FMU Performing Arts Center which opened in 2011 is a $34 million facility, featuring a Mainstage to entertain 850, an amphitheatre, and a flexible black box space. The exterior is constructed of Winnsboro granite and Georgia White Cherokee marble, while the interior lobby design calls to mind the signature trumpet horn of Pee Dee jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie.”

Send us a mystery: If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.