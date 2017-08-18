NEWS: Funding, policies target improving S.C. schools

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | As South Carolina public school students and teachers return to school this week and next, changes aimed at improving education are expected to alter the classroom and funding strategies.

A July 31 study placed South Carolina as 35th in the nation for public education. The study fingered funding as one of the reasons public school education varies from state to state. The state also tied at 46th for low ACT scores.

Highlights for this coming school year include the impact of a third grade retention policy; whether there will be more state takeovers of school districts and schools; funding for operations, buses and facilities; teacher retention; and how the state superintendent is picked.

Third grade retention policy

Perhaps the most anticipated change in public school classrooms this year is the possibility of retaining third graders for poor literacy. Read to Succeed was passed in 2014 to improve reading. Beginning this school year, third graders who fail to demonstrate reading proficiency will be asked to repeat a grade. Exemptions, however, will be made.

While there have been many headlines and some angst over the retention policy, Education Oversight Committee Executive Director Melanie Barton said the numbers retained won’t be that high, especially with exemptions.

“I don’t think that’s going to have as dramatic of an impact,” Barton said.

S.C. School Boards Association Director Scott Price said school boards have had plenty of time to prepare.

“The Read to Succeed Act has been implemented well, so nobody has been caught off guard by this,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that there won’t be some bumps in the road with the transition but, again, I think it’s something that folks are well aware of.”

S.C. Education Association President Bernadette Hampton also praised roll-out of the act.

“We are grateful that South Carolina Department of Education has taken the lead and provided reading programs and literacy coaches,” she said, adding that work was still left to be done “We’re trying to make parents aware of importance of ensuring their students are reading daily at least 20 minutes.”

More state takeovers possible

In 2016, South Carolina saw its first state department takeover of schools in nearly two decades. The state Department of Education stepped in to control two Timmonsville schools in Florence County School District Four. Such a takeover had not been done since previous state Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum took over Allendale schools in 1999.

In recent months, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman put Allendale schools back under state control — though not without an initial fight from the district.

“We might could see a few more in the next year or two, especially under this new fiscal practices legislation,” Price said. “The whole gist of it is to help districts.”

The fiscal practices legislation seeks to provide assistance to districts that are experiencing financial difficulties, such as when they might not have the best financial package in place, Price said. The law allows the state department to make recommendations

“I doubt it’s something that we’re going to see a lot of impact from this year but potentially down the road,” he said. “(The act) ultimately could give state superintendent authority to declare a fiscal emergency in a district.”

He said that through an auditing process, fiscal and budgetary concerns can be evaluated for whether a district takeover is necessary. Price added school boards generally don’t have “a whole lot of angst” over the takeovers.

“The biggest concern we have about anything like this is the potential for overreach and that’s just something we’re going to have to keep a close eye on,” Price said. “The (new) fiscal practices legislation does give the department the ability to enter into a district and enter into local decision-making. Anytime you have that sort of scenario, local school districts and boards and our association do have concerns.”

After Spearman’s election in 2015, she upped the state’s number of at-risk schools from 16 to 40. The General Assembly passed a budget proviso to bring $12.8 million in technical assistance to those priority schools.

According to Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown, the Office of School Transformation has worked for the past six months to improve the assistance and intervention provided to the lowest-performing schools. The funds have hired 30 transformation coaches to provide on-the-ground support to at-risk school principals and teachers.

Hampton said her organization hasn’t taken a position on the takeovers, but added that they will support the state department if they “feel they need to step in.”

“When you have an educated community then you have a greater chance of improving economic development of that community,” she said.

Issue: Bus funding

When lawmakers return to session in January, many have promised the first order of business will be to override a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster that cut millions of dollars to replace the state’s aging school buses.

“There was an initial strong outcry from school districts and from us, there were many that felt that the General Assembly needed to come back and take up that veto,” Price said.

But the political willpower wasn’t there to call a special session for the override.

Education advocates say the next big focus in the coming year will be to focus on address the state’s education formula funding and improve teacher retention.

Issue: Changing the education funding formula

In June, House Ways and Means Chairman S.C. Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, announced a new committee to study education funding. A senior House staff member said the goal isn’t about policy, but about streamlining education funding and giving more autonomy to districts.

Currently, state mandates on school districts are funded through silo-like revenue streams. For example, if a district needs to hire 10 staff members, it will receive funds that can only be used for those staff members.

“For nearly 40 years, the General Assembly has taken a piecemeal approach to education policy and funding,” White said in a statement earlier this year. “We have added layers of burdensome requirements on school districts and teachers and we are now stuck with funding formulas that are over-complicated and outdated.”

House and Senate staffers are working now to figure out how to give districts a lump amount with no restrictions except to meet the state’s mandates.

“How do you balance regulatory and flexibility in the district?” Barton asked rhetorically. “(Changing funding is about) how to get the resources to the classroom so that teachers and students have the most opportunity to have an excellent education — that’s the issue they’re grappling with.”

Other coming education issues

Also on tap next year in the General Assembly::

Addressing the teacher shortage. The Educator Retention and Recruitment Study committee, will submit recommendations by Dec. 31 on retention and recruitment of teachers, Barton said. Hampton said other concerns that need to be addressed are classroom size and “inadequate” compensation. She added that this is all coming at a time when more students are entering S.C. schools and there are fewer post-secondary students seeking careers in education.

Changing how state superintendent is picked. The Senate sent a bill to the House that would give voters the choice of whether to allow a governor to appoint a state superintendent or to continue to elect the official in that position statewide. If approved, voters would choose

Funding for adequate facilities for at-risk school districts. The Senate will consider a bill passed by the House to allow districts to obtain state-issued general obligation bonds for new buildings and renovation of schools. It would provide poor school districts, lacking a significant tax base, with an avenue for facility construction, Barton said.