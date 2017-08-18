Underwriters

SPOTLIGHT: South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy

Statehouse Report· 08/18/2017 9:00 am·
underwriter_teenpregThe public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost.  This week, we’re proud to shine our spotlight on the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy.  It was founded in 1994 to combat increasingly high rates of teen pregnancy in our state. It works with a variety of organizations – public, private, school and community based – in all regions of the state. Its mission is to improve the health and economic well-being of individuals, communities, and the state of South Carolina by preventing teen pregnancy.

  • FACT: Teen pregnancy costs taxpayers in South Carolina over $166 million per year.
  • FACT: One in four South Carolina girls will become pregnant before their 20th birthdays.
  • FACT:  95 percent of South Carolinians rate teen pregnancy as a problem in their community.
  • FACT:  85 percent of South Carolinians support comprehensive sex education in schools.
  • FACT:  South Carolina’s teen birth rate decreased 61 percent between 1991 and 2014, but the state still has the nation’s 13th highest teen birth rate.
  • For more information, visit this website:  http://www.teenpregnancysc.org
