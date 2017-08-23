MY TURN: Voters can go “nuclear” to stop rewarding incompetence

By Jim Rex, special to Statehouse Report | As residents of South Carolina wait patiently for the [Solicitor] David Pascoe corruption investigation of South Carolina legislators and others to reach what will almost assuredly be a repugnant and embarrassing conclusion for our state and its citizens, we have been reminded that a culture deficient in accountability for its elected and appointed representatives will inevitably find multiple ways to set aside the interests of the many to satisfy the wishes of the few.
The nuclear plants’ fiasco in Fairfield County has proven, yet again, that too many of our elected and appointed representatives are not willing to take on powerful corporations when they take advantage of consumers and taxpayers.
First, the S.C. General Assembly passed legislation that allowed utilities to charge consumers for construction of facilities that offered no immediate or guaranteed benefit to them. Then, the Public Service Commission (PSC) provided no competent oversight or accountability when those utility companies mandated multiple rate increases over a number of years. And finally, our legislature simply sat and watched as the warning signs of cost overruns and construction delays continued to pile up.
Throughout all of this, the lobbyists for the utilities continued to pour money into our legislative process year after year.
The millions of dollars that flow each year to our elected and appointed representatives from special interests is a well-oiled and reliable mechanism for providing a highly predictable and profitable “return on investment” for wealthy special interests in South Carolina. It happens with continuous and predictable certainty; because, it works with continuous and predictable certainty.
Remember, over the past 10 years — a time during which the PSC routinely approved nine rate hikes and the legislature supportively watched the tens of millions from those rate hikes be spent in the midst of numerous cost overruns and construction delays — our state’s roads and infrastructure continued to deteriorate and our public education system slipped further and further behind.
One can only wonder where THOSE critical needs would stand today, if a comparable amount of money and influence had been directed toward influencing our elected and appointed leaders to constructively address the urgent needs of millions of drivers, hundreds of thousands of children, and thousands of businesses.
This is an opportunity for South Carolina voters to carefully watch our elected and appointed representatives (from the governor down to the PSC) to see what substantive actions are taken prior to our going to the polls in 2018. If they allow the billions of dollars that have been spent — and the billions more to pay for shutting the project down — to be spent with no tangible outcomes for our state and its consumers, we should, as voters, exercise our “nuclear” option in the voting booth.
We must stop rewarding and ignoring incompetence, complacency, greed and corruption.
If the nuclear project is not completed, or if rate payers are not held harmless, no elected or appointed incumbent’s office should be considered safe 15 months from now.
Jim Rex, who served as S.C. State Superintendent of Education from 2007 to 2011, is co-founder and chair of the American Party of South Carolina.
