MYSTERY PHOTO:  Blast from the past

08/25/2017
This week’s Mystery Photo was taken more than 100 years ago in South Carolina.  But what is it and where is it?  Send your best guess to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown.  If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s mystery had particular relevance to an ongoing national debate about Confederate monuments.  As several readers knew, the photo shows the allegorical monument “To the Confederate Defenders of Charleston-Fort Sumter” erected in 1932 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.  It is located in White Point Gardens at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper rivers.

Hats off to the following mystery photo detectives:  George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Steve Willis of Lancaster; Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Judy Hines of Charleston; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Harvey Shackelford of Columbia; and Don Clark of Hartsville.

Graf sent some additional information about the “Defenders of Charleston” monument: “Inscriptions read ‘To the Confederate Defenders of Charleston, Fort Sumter 1861-1865’ and ‘Count them happy who for their faith and their courage endured a great fight.’  The warrior in the statue is holding a shield with the seal of South Carolina, and the statue’s seven steps represent the original seven states of the Confederacy.”

Send us a mystery:  If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!)  Send to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission.  Thanks.

