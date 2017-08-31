FEEDBACK:  Nothing responsive done on hate crimes, gun safety

To the editor:
On “Hate crime bill withers”: The infamous “slippery slope” is almost always invoked when a bill is introduced that reflects the opinions of those who are disadvantaged in our present system.
The slippery slope is always raised when even the most modest gun safety reforms are suggested. In response to the Emanuel AME shootings, both issues were addressed in proposed legislation and in neither case had anything remotely responsive been accomplished.
— Judy Hines, Charleston [website comment]
