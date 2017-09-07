FEEDBACK:  Comments on what to do about Confederate monuments

Article is a welcome statement
To the editor:
That’s good. [9/1: Let’s take a new middle road on Confederate monuments].
As a history lover and admirer of sculpture, this great-great-grandson of a Confederate soldier who owned no slaves wants peace and tranquility. A lifelong champion of civil rights, I am now being painted with same brush as Nazis and Ku Kluxers. [Charleston Mayor John] Tecklenberg’s idea and your article is a welcome statement.
— Bryan Harrison, Charleston, S.C.
Working to shape political consensus
To the editor
THANK YOU for bringing us a thoughtful and workable solution to this vexing and deeply divisive issue.
I am a retired physician in Florence and enjoy your weekly columns in the Morning News. I believe your column is important to this and other S.C. communities in that it appears, at least to me, that you are attempting to shape political consensus rather than deepen the ideological divides that so polarize this nation.
Along that line I’d like to recommend a short, concise book I recently read entitled “The Once and Future Liberal, After Identity Politics” by Mark Lillal (http://a.co/7MCYY9A). If you haven’t yet read it, it’s an excellent and straightforward piece that encourages the modern reader to replace their particular identity politics with more effective party politics.
Thank you again and keep up your good work.
— Ken Kammer, Florence, S.C.
Skeptical about whether markers would help
To the editor:
I am skeptical that a historical marker would be sufficient to put a visually impressive monument in context. How do you explain all the good, bad and ugly all on a marker? And you would have to stop, get out of your vehicle and read the marker while the monument is clearly visible every time you drive by.
It is somewhat akin to putting up the Confederate flag with a historic marker at the base to put it in context. I agree that many sculptures are works of art, but suggest that Civil War “hero” monuments be moved to a battlefieldwhere visual context is much clearer, and the battlefield museum can tell the whole story.
Other Confederate monuments could be relocated to cemeteries, historic homes, art history museums or to a consolidated Civil War Park for statues and monuments that South Carolina localities want moved but not destroyed.
I’m not sure about allowing localities to decide the fate of monuments. Look at the events in my local city of Charlottesville where the council voted to remove the statues and rename the parks.
— George Graf, Palmyra, Va.
- Have something to say? Send 200 words or less to feedback@statehousereport.com
Follow us