MYSTERY PHOTO:  Classic building, but where?

Last week’s Mystery Photo depicted part of the African-American history monument on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia. Several eagle-eyed readers correctly identified the artwork, including: George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Duffie Stone of Beaufort County; Mike LeFever, Charles Lesser and Sue Berkowitz, of Columbia; Herb Hartsook of West Columbia; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Don Clark of Hartville; Steve Willis of Lancaster; and Brenda A. Clark of Irmo.

More from George Graf: “According to discoversouthcarolina.com, This monument was sculptured by Ed Dwight of Colorado and dedicated March 29, 2001. This monument traces African-American history from the Middle Passage, to the fight for freedom in the Civil War, the struggle for civil rights and emergence into mainstream America. Among the 12 scenes are images that depict a family on the auction block, slaves working in a rice field, men and women celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation, the Jim Crow era, the Northern migration, and images of African Americans today pioneering in such fields as engineering, law education, sports, politics and space exploration. At the base of the monument’s obelisk are four rubbing stones from regions of Africa where slaves were captured – Senegal, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo and Ghana.”

