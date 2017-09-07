Features, Mystery Photo

MYSTERY PHOTO:  Classic building, but where?

Statehouse Report· 09/07/2017 3:52 pm·
This building holds some significance in South Carolina, but where is it and why is it important?  Send your best guess to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown.  If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s Mystery Photo depicted part of the African-American history monument on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia.  Several eagle-eyed readers correctly identified the artwork, including:   George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Dale Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Duffie Stone of Beaufort County; Mike LeFever, Charles Lesser and Sue Berkowitz,  of Columbia; Herb Hartsook of West Columbia; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Don Clark of Hartville; Steve Willis of Lancaster; and Brenda A. Clark of Irmo.

More from George Graf:  “According to discoversouthcarolina.com, This monument was sculptured by Ed Dwight of Colorado and dedicated March 29, 2001. This monument traces African-American history from the Middle Passage, to the fight for freedom in the Civil War, the struggle for civil rights and emergence into mainstream America. Among the 12 scenes are images that depict a family on the auction block, slaves working in a rice field, men and women celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation, the Jim Crow era, the Northern migration, and images of African Americans today pioneering in such fields as engineering, law education, sports, politics and space exploration. At the base of the monument’s obelisk are four rubbing stones from regions of Africa where slaves were captured – Senegal, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo and Ghana.”

Send us a mystery:  If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!)  Send to:  feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission.  Thanks.

