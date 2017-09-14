Commentary, Feedback

FEEDBACK:  Letters on women in the workplace and government’s needs

Statehouse Report· 09/14/2017 10:01 am·
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More work to do

To the editor:

We have gotten so far behind on roads and infrastructure needs it will be years to catch up. We do a great job with a majority of students but we are failing too many with basic education.

— Coleman O. Glaze, Charleston, S.C.

Women are successful in business

To the editor:

Good article! You may want to start with successful woman-owned and woman dominated business like High-Purity Standards, Inc. in North Charleston — 40+ chemists manufacturing certified reference standards that are shipped all over the world,  The CEO is Connie Hayes.

— Richard Hayes, Charleston, S.C.

Share
Tags: , , ,
Author: Send us a letter. We love hearing from our readers and encourage you to share your opinions. Letters to the editor are published weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. We generally publish all comments about South Carolina politics or policy issues, unless they are libelous or unnecessarily inflammatory. One submission is allowed per month. Submission of a comment grants permission to us to reprint. Comments are limited to 250 words or less. Please include your name and contact information. Send your letters to: brack@statehousereport.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact us today

Phone: 843.670.3996
Tips: info@statehousereport.com
Letters: feedback@statehousereport.com

Statehouse Report is a weekly publication of Statehouse Report LLC. Founded in 2001, it offers a weekly legislative forecast of what's going to happen in South Carolina politics and policy.

Check out our sister publications

Take a look at our other great publications:

Charleston Currents, good S.C. news
SC Clips, a daily news clipping service

View our archives