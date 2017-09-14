FEEDBACK:  Letters on women in the workplace and government’s needs

More work to do
To the editor:
We have gotten so far behind on roads and infrastructure needs it will be years to catch up. We do a great job with a majority of students but we are failing too many with basic education.
— Coleman O. Glaze, Charleston, S.C.
Women are successful in business
To the editor:
Good article! You may want to start with successful woman-owned and woman dominated business like High-Purity Standards, Inc. in North Charleston — 40+ chemists manufacturing certified reference standards that are shipped all over the world, The CEO is Connie Hayes.
— Richard Hayes, Charleston, S.C.
