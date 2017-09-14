NEWS BRIEFS: On governmental redundancy; VW settlement monies

When government redundancy is just fine

Staff reports | Hurricane briefings by Gov. Henry McMaster featured a slight difference in language that you might have picked up on.

McMaster’s predecessor, Nikki Haley, called for an evacuation of coastal areas around Beaufort and Charleston in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew was on the way. The word “mandatory” was not part of the lingo. In fact when later questioned about whether the evacuation was mandatory or voluntary, she said, “An evacuation is an evacuation.”

The definition of “evacuation” is “the removal of persons or things from an endangered area.” By definition, ordering an evacuation, therefore, means that people are being ordered out of an area by mandate of a governmental official. But since people actually have to pack up and leave on their own, some may consider the mandate to be “voluntary,” leading them to think it is appropriate to ride out a storm.

In 2016, only 360,000 of the 1.2 million ordered to evacuate along the S.C. coast heeded the call, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

That led to an “ongoing discussion” about how to communicate this year’s evacuation, SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.

So for Hurricane Irma, state officials didn’t want to take any chances. It was fine to be a little redundant to get the point across that people should leave immediately.

“I did not use the word ‘voluntary’ because I thought it was confusing,” Gov. Henry McMaster told Statehouse Report.

He said the law actually allowed governmental officials to remove people from their homes, if necessary, to ensure an evacuation, “but we do not have the capacity to do that.”

“Mandatory means mandatory,” McMaster said. “But the way I approached it is if the governor issues an executive order to evacuate, that means to evacuate.

“It’s redundant to say it is ‘mandatory,’ but as a practical matter …”

Get the point?

On millions the state will get from the Volkswagen settlement

Have an idea for reducing emissions in the state? A South Carolina agency will accept pollution-curbing proposals for tapping millions being made available to the state over a carmaker’s emission scandal.

Nationwide, Volkswagen will dole out billions for misleading federal regulators and customers on emissions from its diesel vehicles.

One of the state agencies seeking a piece of South Carolina’s $33.9 million pie will be S.C. Department of Education. Gov. Henry McMaster last week suggested the department apply for the funds to replace its aging and fire-prone school bus fleet.

Formal applications are not currently accepted at the state’s lead agency in charge of those funds. S.C. Department of Insurance (DOI) Director Ray Farmer said once the trust is effective at the federal level, South Carolina will have 60 days to get the proper paperwork signed and up to its trustee designating DOI as the lead state agency, Then, the trustee has 120 days to certify DOI as lead agency and, 30 days after that, DOI will have to submit general mitigation plan on how it proposes spending the money.

The applications will be available soon after the trust is effective, Farmer said. There will be an application template available and DOI will accept anyone’s proposal.

“We will consider any valid proposal that’s made,” Farmer said. “It has to move the needle environmentally.”

Eligible mitigation actions include replacing or repowering diesel engines in heavy duty vehicles, school buses, local freight trucks and more.

Currently, DOI is only accepting informal suggestions. Farmer said he’s received about a dozen that he won’t make public because they are not formal proposals. He confirmed he’s talked with State Superintendent Molly Spearman about her agency applying for funds, but said she has not submitted an informal suggestion.

Many of the ideas have included transit updates, and one citizen suggested electrical outlets for battery powered cars, Farmer said.

You can sign up for updates on the Volkswagen settlement money owed South Carolina on the DOI website.

— Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent