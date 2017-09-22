MYSTERY PHOTO:  Poetic connection

A reader sent along this week’s mystery photo. About all we’ll tell you is it has a poetic connection to the state. Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Graf also provided some more information: “According to oldplaces.org, the community now called Walterboro was settled in 1783 by two brothers, Paul and Jacob Walter. Originally from Germany, the Walters had settled in Old Dorchester, but Paul and Jacob later purchased rice plantations near Jacksonborough, called Whitmarsh and Boundary Farm respectively.

“Paul’s daughter, Mary, was “sickly” and in order to get her into a healthier environment, the brothers went in search of a summer home for their families. They named the place they found “Hickory Valley.” Two other Walter brothers, John and Isaac, and other planter families joined them here in the summer months. All the original homes were built of logs, with log chimneys and shingled roofs.

“Paul Walter built the Bethel Presbyterian Church on what became known as “Walter Hill. The first store in Hickory Valley was built in the early 1800s by Siman Verdier. It was used for many purposes, such as religious services and entertainment.”

