MYSTERY PHOTO:  Stately building with impressive columns

Last week’s mystery picture certainly was a mystery to many. Retired Army Col. Barringer F. Wingard Jr. of Florence snapped the photo, which is of an old schoolhouse of poet Henry Timrod.

Freida McDuffie of James Island, who correctly identified the photo, said that the school was moved a few years back to Florence from a plantation at Mars Bluff. “It now resides in city park known as Henry Timrod Park. Actually, I am a former resident of Florence and frequented that park with my children a number of times in the past.”

Graf shared information about Timrod: “According to poemhunter.com, Henry Timrod was an American poet, often called the poet laureate of the Confederacy.

“Timrod studied at the University of Georgia beginning in 1847 and was soon forced by illness to end his formal studies and returned to Charleston. He took a position with a lawyer and planned to begin a law practice. From 1848 to 1853, he submitted a number of poems to the Southern Literary Messenger under the pen name Aglaus, where he attracted some attention for his abilities.

“With the outbreak of American Civil War, Henry returned to Charleston, soon publishing his best-known poems, which drew many young men to enlist in the service of the Confederacy. His best-known poems of the time are “Ethnogenesis”, “A Cry to Arms”, “Carolina” and “Katie.”

“Timrod soon followed into the military as a private in Company B, 20th South Carolina Infantry, but illness prevented much service, and he was sent home. He returned from the front and settled in Columbia, to become associate editor of the newspaper, The South Carolinian. During the occupation by General Sherman’s troops in February 1865, he was forced into hiding, and the newspaper office was destroyed.

The aftermath of war brought his family poverty and to him, increasing illness. He took a post as correspondent for a new newspaper based in Charleston, The Carolinian, but after several months of work and the paper folded. His son Willie soon died, and Henry was to join him in death, of consumption, in 1867. In 1901, a monument with a bronze bust of Timrod was dedicated in Charleston. Perhaps a greater honor was given to him when the state’s General Assembly passed a resolution in 1911 instituting the verses of his poem “Carolina” as the lyrics of the official state anthem.”

