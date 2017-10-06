MYSTERY PHOTO:  What is this old building?

This old building seems to be on stilts. What is it and where is it? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s mystery photo was familiar to many of our readers familiar with the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia. It was a photo of Davis College, now home to the university’s School of Library and Information Science in the College of Information and Communications.

One guy who should have gotten it right — and who did — is the former dean, Charles Bierbauer. Hats off to him and others who correctly identified the landmark: Bob Noe and Daniel Brennan, both of Columbia; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; and Clark Surratt, also of Columbia, who shared, “One of my favorite buildings over there. Simple but stately.”

Graf added some historical context, “According to sc.edu, At 105 years old, Davis College is one of the oldest buildings at the University of South Carolina. Its age and proximity to the Horseshoe and the original university library, McKissick Museum, give it a charm that not many other buildings on campus have. Until 1968, Davis College was the home of the Department of English, and now home of the School of Library and Information Science. The building has also been a facility for the departments of economics, math, modern languages and psychology. It was one of the several buildings designed by the university architect Charles C. Wilson. The building was named for Robert Means Davis, class of 1872, who was a professor of history and political economy.”

