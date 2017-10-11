NEWS: Noble joins gov’s race; 3 Dems, 4 GOPers now running

Noble to attack culture of corruption at Statehouse

Staff reports, updated 10 a.m., Oct. 11 | Charleston businessman Phil Noble is the latest Democrat to join the race to be elected governor in 2018. He announced his candidacy this morning in Charleston.

Last week, state Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, joined the race. Previously, self-described “dark horse” Democratic candidate Philip Cheney of Anderson has announced he was running.

Republicans running for the seat held by the GOP since 2003 include incumbent Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree and former state agency head Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant.

At an announcement today in Charleston, Noble will outline how he is running on a change and reform platform due to endemic corruption at the Statehouse. An excerpt from his prepared remarks:



There are many good and decent people in the legislature and state government – in both parties — but too many of our Statehouse politicians have been infected with the contagious disease of corruption. Its symptoms have not just contaminated the halls of our state house but have spread though out our state, and stopped us from becoming the state that we were meant to be. This systemic corruption has prevented us from getting what we want and deserve – world-class schools for our kids and grandkids, honest utility rates, safe and decent roads, lower taxes for the middle class and small business, and a secure pension for our teachers and state employees. Between the continued corruption scandal in the Statehouse and the utility companies’ nuclear debacle — that you, your kids, and your grandkids will be paying for until 2087 – it is no wonder that people have less faith in their elected officials today than they have in the last 50 years. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can do better. We deserve better. We need big change and real reform — right now.

Some other recent developments in the gubernatorial race:

McMaster is urging supporters to attend a $250-per-person fundraising rally at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 with President Donald Trump. It will be held at the Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville. In the most recent quarter, the governor raised $568,000, according to media reports .

Attorney Templeton kept the fundraising battle tight by outpacing McMaster with $603,000 in third quarter donations. Bryant, who joined the race in July, recently reported he’d raised more than $350,000 .

Smith, whose official kickoff is 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at 701 Whaley St. in Columbia, has been using social media to push a message that “James Smith is Vice President [Joe] Biden’s choice for governor.”

