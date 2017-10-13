MYSTERY PHOTO:  Dripping with history

Boy, this old building seems to be dripping with history. But where could it be? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s photo got some great guesses, including bat house. But several people correctly guessed it was a “winnowing house”or “winnowing barn” for rice at Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown County.

Hats off to: Dale M. Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; Tom E. Stickler of Pawleys Island; Katherine Wells of Columbia; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Donald B. Clark of Hartsville; and George Graf of Palmyra, Va..

Clark recalled, “Years ago, my wife and I stayed a couple of times at Mansfield Plantation on the Black River above Georgetown. I believe that your mystery building was a type of barn used in the production of rice and located on the grounds at Mansfield.”

Graf provided some more background: “According to The Nature Conservatory at www.nature.org, ‘South Carolina’s Mansfield Plantation is a testament to the power of conservation to protect not just nature, but also important links to our past. A former rice plantation worked by slaves for more than a century, today the nearly 1,000-acre property is a spectacular combination of upland pine forests and wetlands. Owners John and Sallie Parker and The Nature Conservancy have partnered on a conservation easement that will protect all of Mansfield Plantation’s natural and historic features in perpetuity.’

“According to Mansfield Plantation B&B on Facebook, ‘in 1718, a plot of land was granted to a family on the outskirts of the bustling new village of Georgetown, South Carolina. Construction began on the main house fifty years later, and soon after, Mansfield Plantation blossomed into one of the largest rice plantations in South Carolina.’”

