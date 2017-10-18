NEWS: Loss of federal program imperils state’s record-low teen pregnancy rate

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | With the good news of the state’s lowest teenage pregnancy rate in recent history, there is a little bad news: the federal program that awarded South Carolina $6.53 million to prevent teen pregnancies will come to an end June 30, 2018, according to a S.C. nonprofit focused on preventing teenage pregnancy. The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program in the Office of Adolescent Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been doling out funds for the last three years.

Statehouse Report originally reported on the proposed cut to the program in July, and the cut was made official in the federal budget a few weeks later. Already, some teen prevention programs around the nation are looking at scaling back efforts or closing altogether, according to multiple media reports.

In light of the mixed bag of news, we reached out to E.A. “Beth” De Santis, CEO of South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, and asked what this development will mean for South Carolina.

“Since learning of this news, we have been working with local, state and national partners to inform key stakeholders regarding this decision and to start considering plans to address the gaps that this loss will create.,” she said. “While we continue to be excited about the decades of progress regarding teen birth rates, we also know that since 2010, South Carolina’s teen birth rate has dropped 44 percent. This time period includes two major cycles of increased federal funding. While we have had federal support before 2010, our recent work has depended even more on those dollars.”

She said the program is looking for other ways to keep it going. “Because of our outreach and other sources of funding, we do not anticipate closing our doors but will definitely need the continued support of state and private funders to maintain our work at the same level.”