MYSTERY PHOTO:  Family time

This week’s mystery photo, snapped by correspondent Lindsay Street, was taken this week in South Carolina. That’s the only clue you’ll get. Where is it and what’s it all about? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s mystery, “Dripping with history,” was an image of Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton. Congratulations to several eagle eyes who identified it correctly: S.C. Rep. Bill Herbkersman, who represents the Bluffton area; Jane Hart Lewis of Florence; George Graf of Palmyra, Va.; Philip Cromer of Beaufort; Ellen Weaver of Columbia; and Don Clark of Hartsville.

Graf provided some more information on the area: “According to rosehillmansion.com, Rose Hill Plantation, once part of Devil’s Elbow Barony, was granted to Sir John Colleton by King Charles II in 1718. Construction on the Rose Hill house was started in the late 1850s by planter and physician, Dr. John Kirk and his wife Caroline. The work was halted by the Civil War as John and Caroline sought refuge in Grahamville, S.C. Although the house was occupied after the war, the economy made it impossible to complete the interior. In 1946, John and Betsy Gould Sturgeon purchased the house and employed prominent architect Willis Irvin to direct the completion of the house in a highly sophisticated manner. In 1983, the Rose Hill Plantation house was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The house was opened to the public for tours, and an extensive rehabilitation of the house was completed in 1986.”

Send us a mystery: If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.