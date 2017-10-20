Underwriters

SPOTLIGHT: S.C. Association of Counties

Statehouse Report· 10/20/2017 6:00 am·
scac125The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Statehouse Report to you at no cost. This week’s featured underwriter is the South Carolina Association of Counties.

The SCAC was chartered on June 22, 1967, and is the only organization dedicated to statewide representation of county government in South Carolina. Membership includes all 46 counties, which are represented by elected and appointed county officials who are dedicated to improving county government. SCAC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that operates with a full-time staff in its Columbia offices. It is governed by a 29-member Board of Directors composed of county officials from across South Carolina.

The Association strives to “Build Stronger Counties for Tomorrow” by working with member counties in the fields of research, information exchange, educational promotion and legislative reporting.

