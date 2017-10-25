TOP FIVE:  On taxes, hurricanes, inclusivity, DACA and drug tests

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Our weekly Top Five feature offers big stories or views from the past week or so with policy and legislative implications that you need to read because of how they could impact South Carolina. If you have stories to suggest to our readers, send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.

South Carolina prides itself on being business-friendly and landing big businesses, but its business-tax climate has consistently put it in the bottom 15 of states, according to this study. For the last three years, South Carolina has ranked 37 of 50 states. Driving down the state’s ranking are taxes on individual income, unemployment insurance and sales. The state earned a No. 15 ranking for its corporate tax alone, however. Georgia barely beat South Carolina with an overall ranking of 36. North Carolina trumped South Carolina with an overall ranking of 11. The best place to do business, according to the ranking, is Wyoming. The worst is New Jersey. An excerpt:

“The evidence shows that states with the best tax systems will be the most competitive at attracting new businesses and most effective at generating economic and employment growth. It is true that taxes are but one factor in business decision-making. Other concerns also matter—such as access to raw materials or infrastructure or a skilled labor pool—but a simple, sensible tax system can positively impact business operations with regard to these resources. Furthermore, unlike changes to a state’s health-care, transportation, or education systems, which can take decades to implement, changes to the tax code can quickly improve a state’s business climate.”

As this year’s historic hurricane season heads toward a close, there’s some bad news: warming oceans will likely lead to higher wind speeds and bigger storms in the future. Expected losses could grow by more than 70 percent by 2100, the story suggests. An excerpt:

“Under the 2005 climate scenario, the study estimates that the expected loss in the region (South Carolina) due to a severe hurricane — one with a 2 percent chance of occurring in 50 years — would be $7 billion. Under the warming oceans scenario, the intensity and size of the hurricane at the same risk level is likely to be much greater, and the expected loss figure climbs to $12 billion.”

Clemson least inclusive of LGBTQ, Columbia most inclusive , Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Oct. 19, 2017.

Of the eight South Carolina cities evaluated for its inclusivity of LGBTQ people, only Columbia and Charleston get a passing grade, according to this story On a 100-point scale in the sixth annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Columbia scored 75 and Charleston scored 67. Clemson scored the worst with 0 — it’s one of only 11 cities nationwide to earn such a low score. Other scores: Greenville 22, Mount Pleasant 18, Myrtle Beach 21, North Charleston 47, and Rock Hill 17. The index is the only nationwide rating system of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. An excerpt:

“‘Today, the MEI serves as a vital tool for business leaders and municipal officials alike when it comes to economic development,” said HRC President Chad Griffin CEOs know that in order to attract and retain the best employees, they must grow their companies in places that protect LGBTQ citizens from discrimination and actively open their doors to all communities. The MEI is the best tool to help these businesses make crucial evaluations about the welcoming — or unwelcoming — nature of towns and cities across the nation.’”

DACA immigrants contribute $262.7 million to S.C. economy , University of Southern California, Oct. 11, 2017.

An interactive map from the USC Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration and the Center for American Progress estimates hundreds of millions of dollars will be lost in annual gross domestic product (GDP) should immigrants under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals be removed from the workforce. The biggest impacts are to congressional districts 4 and 1, represented respectively by GOP U.S. Reps. Trey Gowdy and Mark Sanford. An excerpt:

“This economic contribution is directly equivalent to the loss in GDP anticipated if all DACA workers from the district were removed from the workforce. By providing estimates of the number of people directly impacted by the discontinuation of DACA and the substantial economic contributions that DACA workers make, we hope that this updated map proves to be useful in informing the civic debate over the coming weeks and months.”

High school students all pass drug screens in S.C. school district , The State , Oct. 18, 2017.

Of the thousand-plus students tested for random drug tests at Lexington County School District 1 high schools, only .4 percent failed — and those students passed subsequent tests. An excerpt:

“Athletes, along with students who drive to school, were subjected to random drug tests last school year at Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll, Gilbert and Pelion high schools in Lexington 1. All athletes at seven middle schools that feed into those high schools also were tested. The result: Only four of the 1,048 students tested failed. That’s a pass rate of 99.6 percent. All four of those who failed eventually passed the test, including three who lost parking privileges for 14 days.”