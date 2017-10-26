NEWS BRIEF: Obamacare enrollment begins next week

By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent | Health advocates are urging individuals and families to enroll as soon as possible for the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace coverage.

Enrollment opens Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15 — half of the amount of time of previous enrollment periods.

On Oct. 24, the Kaiser Family Foundation held a web briefing focusing on key information for individuals shopping for marketplace coverage in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Panelists included Shelli D. Quenga, director of programs at Palmetto Project.

Quenga shared these three big takeaways from the web briefing:

Enroll soon . Enroll as soon as possible before the Dec. 15 deadline to avoid long waits and hold times. Shop to save. Nine in 10 families can get big discounts if they go into their Healthcare.gov account, recalculate the premium tax credit and choose a plan. There are several $0 premium bronze plans this year. Lapsed coverage . If you’re 2017 Marketplace coverage has lapsed, contact BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina to find out if you owe any past premium. You must make this payment before you can get 2018 coverage.