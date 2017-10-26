News, News briefs

NEWS BRIEF: Legislative Rural Caucus stagnates but plans regroup in 2018

Lindsay Street· 10/26/2017 10:11 am·
By Lindsay Street, Statehouse correspondent  |  When the Legislative Rural Caucus was formed more than a decade ago, it was a recognized, active caucus. But a call to the S.C. House clerk shows that the member list hasn’t been updated since Oct. 10, 2007.

That’s because, since that time, the caucus has become more of an informal caucus, according to S.C. Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Kershaw.  She acts as the caucus’ secretary but does not lead it.

“It’s not like the Women’s Caucus, and it’s not like the Black Caucus or Republican or Democratic caucuses. It is more — at least over the years — it has been a way for legislators in the rural area to rally around issues that affect rural South Carolina,” Funderburk said.

Leadership is left up to a pair of chairs from each of the two major parties. Whether the caucus meets or discusses issues is up to leadership, Funderburk said. She said the caucus’ last recorded leaders were two Aiken House members from the 2015-16 session — Reps. Bill Hixon, the Republican co-chair  and Bill Clyburn, his Democratic counterpart.

“The strength of the group depends on the effort of the members of the group,” she said.

She said House members usually get an opportunity to sign up for the Rural Caucus at the beginning of session, but that much has not been done in 2017. She and other rural legislators contacted over the last month said members may look at assigning new co-chairs for when the legislature reconvenes in January.

Author: Lindsay Street is the Statehouse correspondent for Statehouse Report.

