MYSTERY PHOTO:  Great fall view

The most recent mystery photo, “Family time” by correspondent Lindsay Street, was a little tricky. It was the Cypress Methodist Camp Meeting, held last week in Ridgeville. It’s not to be confused with another nearby historic camp meeting that is held annually in Indian Field in St. George.

Street explains, “Cypress Methodist Camp Meeting is an 18th century tradition that continues today in unincorporated Ridgeville, outside of Summerville. The 34 ‘tents’ — or cabins — are erected in a horseshoe around a tabernacle where for generations families have gathered for an annual, week-long retreat focused on community and faith.

“There is no electricity or running water at the site, but most tents host friends, family and neighbors for lunch and dinner during the week leading up to the fourth Sunday of October every year. Food is usually prepared on a wood-fire oven — and there is a saying around there that fried chicken always seems to taste best during Camp Meeting. The Camp Ground was listed with the National Register in 1978. Camp meetings have their roots in rural religious life when a preacher visited the far-out communities only once a year. Families would camp around the church to attend services all week.”

